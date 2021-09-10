Facility 2 Death Match Map

Facility 2 is a smallish death match map I converted to Kingpin from Quake 2.



It's set in and around some sort of facility building. It uses all the original textures, has 10 player spawns and ample weapons and items.



It is a conversion of the Action Quake 2 map that was made by WizardExt. I contacted WizardExt and he was more than happy to have his maps converted to Kingpin.



Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.



