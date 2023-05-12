Facility 3

A small to medium sized death match map that I converted to Kingpin from Quake 2.





It's set in and around some sort of facility buildings. It uses all the original textures, has 12 player spawns and ample weapons and items.





It is a conversion of the Action Quake 2 map that was made by WizardExt. I contacted WizardExt and he was more than happy to have his maps converted to Kingpin.





Full credit to WizardExt for creating the original map.





Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.