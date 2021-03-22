1,839 ONLINE

Fear Docks

Fear Docks is a small to medium sized death match map by Mr Damage.It is based on the Docks map from the game F.E.A.R. Combat.It contains a...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 14 hours ago
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • 1.52MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Fear Docks is a small to medium sized death match map by Mr Damage.


It is based on the Docks map from the game F.E.A.R. Combat.

It contains a warehouse area and an outdoors storage area so there are lots of containers, boxes and crates spread around the map.

It uses mostly standard Kingpin textures, has ample weapons and items, and 15 player spawns.


Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

Read More

Download '186996-158338-fear_docks.zip' (1.52MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 22nd March 2021 9:47pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MrDamage


839 XP

Registered 11th March 2018

74 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File