Fear Docks is a small to medium sized death match map by Mr Damage.





It is based on the Docks map from the game F.E.A.R. Combat.

It contains a warehouse area and an outdoors storage area so there are lots of containers, boxes and crates spread around the map.



It uses mostly standard Kingpin textures, has ample weapons and items, and 15 player spawns.





Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.