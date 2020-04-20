Hellgate Kingpin Death match Map

Hellgate Kingpin is my latest map with help from Hypov8.



Hellgate Kingpin is a map based on the Hellgate Rift map from Hellgate:London. It was made for the Kingpin Halloween mod but it is also available for normal death match play.



It is a small, Gothic style, map. It features Gothic columns, a sacrificial alter where you will find the Heavy Machine Gun, and a kind of temple with a teleport that sends you to the roof of the altar building where you will find the rocket launcher and armour.



It has ample weapons and items and thirteen player spawns.



Thanks to Hypov8 for his help with the map. He did several tweaks and fixes and lots of little stuff to improve the map.



Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.