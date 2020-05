420DM1 2018, by Hypov8, is an update of the old 420DM1 map that was made by {420}VooDoo.





It is a small, two leveled, death match map in the Quake 2 style. It has ample weapons and items, has a secret room, and is a blast to play.





Just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.