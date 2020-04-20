Jerry has released a new death match map called Jezzah's Tomb.



It is a small, arena style, death match map. It uses all custom textures and was created with Instagib and GunRace Mods in mind but can be used in any death match style mod.



It has eight player spawns and ample weapons and items. It's a small map and is full on action with a few players.



Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.