Jezzah's Tomb

Jerry has released a new death match map called Jezzah's Tomb.It is a small, arena style, death match map. It uses all custom textures a...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 21 hours ago
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • 87KB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Jerry has released a new death match map called Jezzah's Tomb.

It is a small, arena style, death match map. It uses all custom textures and was created with Instagib and GunRace Mods in mind but can be used in any death match style mod.

It has eight player spawns and ample weapons and items. It's a small map and is full on action with a few players.

Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

Download '182533-158338-jtombz.zip' (87KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 20th April 2020 10:50am

Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MrDamage


712 XP

Registered 11th March 2018

54 Files Uploaded

