2,318 ONLINE

Joy 2019 Death Match Map

This is  remake  of my old Joy 2013 death match map.It's  major overhaul with new areas added, existing areas changed and...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 18 hours ago
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • 841KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

GameFront offers free file hosting, without speed caps or download limits! If you enjoy GameFront, please consider supporting us on Patreon

File Description

This is  remake  of my old Joy 2013 death match map.


It's  major overhaul with new areas added, existing areas changed and some opened up.

It is a small to medium sized , urban style, map.

It has 17 player spawns, ample weapons and items and 2 cooling mods!

It also has some of Roarke's great graffiti textures included.


Just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

Read More

Download '182443-158338-joy_2019.zip' (841KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 14th April 2020 3:57am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MrDamage


695 XP

Registered 11th March 2018

49 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File
Get sweet GameFront Merch!