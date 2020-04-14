Joy 2019 Death Match Map

This is remake of my old Joy 2013 death match map.





It's major overhaul with new areas added, existing areas changed and some opened up.

It is a small to medium sized , urban style, map.

It has 17 player spawns, ample weapons and items and 2 cooling mods!

It also has some of Roarke's great graffiti textures included.





Just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.