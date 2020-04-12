Junk Flea Tribute Death Match Map

This is a death match map I made which is based on the Junk Flea map from the game called Combat Arms.



It's a small to medium sized map set in a junk yard. There are two buildings at either end of the map.

One of the main features are the crates that you can run through in the middle of the map.

There are sixteen spawns and plenty of weapons and other items.



Hypov8 also helped with this map.



Just unzip all files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.



You will find this map on just about all the Kingpin death match servers.