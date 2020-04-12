1,873 ONLINE

Junk Flea Tribute Death Match Map

This is a death match map I made which is based on the Junk Flea map from the game called Combat Arms.It's a small to medium sized map s...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 18 hours ago
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • 2.11MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

GameFront offers free file hosting, without speed caps or download limits! If you enjoy GameFront, please consider supporting us on Patreon

File Description

This is a death match map I made which is based on the Junk Flea map from the game called Combat Arms.

It's a small to medium sized map set in a junk yard. There are two buildings at either end of the map.
One of the main features are the crates that you can run through in the middle of the map.
There are sixteen spawns and plenty of weapons and other items.

Hypov8 also helped with this map.

Just unzip all files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

You will find this map on just about all the Kingpin death match servers.

Read More

Download '182426-158338-dm_jf.zip' (2.11MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 12th April 2020 2:17am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MrDamage


686 XP

Registered 11th March 2018

47 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File
Get sweet GameFront Merch!