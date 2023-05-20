909 ONLINE

Kill City

Here is my new death match map for Kingpin called Kill City.This is a smallish death match map set in an unrba environment. It is in the sty...

Download

  • 9 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • 5.69MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Here is my new death match map for Kingpin called Kill City.


This is a smallish death match map set in an unrba environment. It is in the style of the Radio City maps.


It is mostly an original map but uses a modified Hoppers Cafe building and the car and hoist area from the original single player campaign.


There is an apartment building and Hopper's Cafe in the centre of the map which are surrounded by other buildings including a warehouse and car garage 


There is also a lower level passageway connecting two sides of the map.


It has ample weapons and items and 16 player spawns. It also has a low intensity fog affect.


Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

Read More

Download '213018-158338-dmgdm5.zip' (5.69MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 20th May 2023 12:32pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MrDamage


975 XP

Registered 11th March 2018

91 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File