Here is my new death match map for Kingpin called Kill City.





This is a smallish death match map set in an unrba environment. It is in the style of the Radio City maps.





It is mostly an original map but uses a modified Hoppers Cafe building and the car and hoist area from the original single player campaign.





There is an apartment building and Hopper's Cafe in the centre of the map which are surrounded by other buildings including a warehouse and car garage





There is also a lower level passageway connecting two sides of the map.





It has ample weapons and items and 16 player spawns. It also has a low intensity fog affect.





Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.