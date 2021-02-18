Malevolence Remake Death Match Map

Malevolence Remake is a medium sized death match map for Kingpin made by Mr Damage.
It is a remake of the DM-Malevolence map from UT99 that was originally made by Akuma.
It's a smallish, multi leveled, map set in sort sort of facility.
Ample weapons and items and ten player spawns.
Download and open the zip file, then just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 18th February 2021 8:02am
