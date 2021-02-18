Malevolence Remake Death Match Map

Malevolence Remake is a medium sized death match map for Kingpin made by Mr Damage.





It is a remake of the DM-Malevolence map from UT99 that was originally made by Akuma.





It's a smallish, multi leveled, map set in sort sort of facility.





Ample weapons and items and ten player spawns.





Download and open the zip file, then just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.