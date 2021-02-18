1,588 ONLINE

Malevolence Remake Death Match Map

Malevolence Remake is a medium sized death match map for Kingpin made by Mr Damage.It is a remake of the DM-Malevolence map from UT99 that w...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 4 days ago
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • 1.04MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Malevolence Remake is a medium sized death match map for Kingpin made by Mr Damage.


It is a remake of the DM-Malevolence map from UT99 that was originally made by Akuma.


It's a smallish, multi leveled, map set in sort sort of facility.


Ample weapons and items and ten player spawns.


Download and open the zip file, then just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

Download '186412-158338-malevolence_kp.zip' (1.04MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 18th February 2021 8:02am

Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MrDamage


811 XP

Registered 11th March 2018

70 Files Uploaded

