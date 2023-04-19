Moker JR Goon Thug Skin

Jerry has released a new skin for the thug model called Moker JR Goon.





This is the skin of the enemies in Jerry's upcoming single player mission pack 0rbital Sanctum.



He has released it for multiplayer.



Just unzip all the file to your kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.



Easiest way to select this skin is to:-



Pull down the console (tilde key ~)



Type in :-



skin "male_thug/7sm 7sm 7sm"



Otherwise you can go to the Gangbang "Player Setup" and the new skins will be located there in the male_thug section.