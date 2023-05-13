My remake of the Rooftop Finale map, from the No Mercy campaign in Left 4 Dead, for Kingpin life of Crime.





No Mercy is a large map set on the rooftop of a large hospital.





Most of the action takes place on the rooftop area but there are also some lower passageways on the edges of the map.





Hypov8 helped me by creating some custom textures for this map, such as some of the building walls, and Al0 made the barbed wire texture.





Hypov8 also added the satellite dish and search lights to the map, and a few other things.





I tried to make the map as close to the original as possible taking into account the limitations of the Kingpin engine.





There is a large amount of weapons, ammo, and other items and twenty player spawns.





Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.