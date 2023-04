Roughinery is a large, vertical style, death match by Bigchunks with a little help from me. The map is a remake of the UT2004 map of the same name. It uses all the original textures, has 15 player spawns and plenty of weapons and items. The Kingpin poster texture was supplied by Elfor.



Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.