Serious Sam Thug Skin

Dirty Dog has released a skin for the thug model of the game character Serious Sam.Just extract/unzip the three skin files to your Kingpin f...

File Description

Dirty Dog has released a skin for the thug model of the game character Serious Sam.


Just extract/unzip the three skin files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.


Easiest way to select this skin is to:-


Pull down the console (tilde key ~)


Type in :-


skin "male_thug/ss1 ss1 ss1"


Otherwise you can go to the Gangbang "Player Setup" and the new skins will be located there in the male_thug section.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 8th May 2023 2:24am

