Serious Sam Thug Skin

Dirty Dog has released a skin for the thug model of the game character Serious Sam.





Just extract/unzip the three skin files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.





Easiest way to select this skin is to:-





Pull down the console (tilde key ~)





Type in :-





skin "male_thug/ss1 ss1 ss1"





Otherwise you can go to the Gangbang "Player Setup" and the new skins will be located there in the male_thug section.