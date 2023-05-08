Serious Sam Thug Skin

Dirty Dog has released a skin for the thug model of the game character Serious Sam.
Just extract/unzip the three skin files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.
Easiest way to select this skin is to:-
Pull down the console (tilde key ~)
Type in :-
skin "male_thug/ss1 ss1 ss1"
Otherwise you can go to the Gangbang "Player Setup" and the new skins will be located there in the male_thug section.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 8th May 2023 2:24am
