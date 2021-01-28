Shipment Remake Death Match Map

A remake, for Kingpin, of the Shipment map from CoD MW2 by Mr Damage.





Shipment a smallish, arena style map that is filled with shipping containers. The map is almost entirely symmetrical with several containers around the edge of the map that can be entered. It has many containers in the middle of the map of which two can be entered. There is also lots of detail around the map.





Hypov8 was also a great help with this map.





Download and open the zipfile, then just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.