1,519 ONLINE

Shipment Remake Death Match Map

A remake, for Kingpin, of the Shipment map from CoD MW2 by Mr Damage.Shipment a smallish, arena style map that is filled with shipping conta...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 18 hours ago
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • 1.14MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

A remake, for Kingpin, of the Shipment map from CoD MW2 by Mr Damage.


Shipment a smallish, arena style map that is filled with shipping containers. The map is almost entirely symmetrical with several containers around the edge of the map that can be entered. It has many containers in the middle of the map of which two can be entered. There is also lots of detail around the map.


Hypov8 was also a great help with this map.


Download and open the zipfile, then just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

Read More

Download '186025-158338-shipment_kc.zip' (1.14MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 28th January 2021 5:21am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MrDamage


760 XP

Registered 11th March 2018

66 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File