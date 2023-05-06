695 ONLINE

Shoot First...

Macanah and I have collaborated on another new death match map for Kingpin called Shoot First...Shoot First... is a small to medium sized, u...

Download

File Description

Macanah and I have collaborated on another new death match map for Kingpin called Shoot First...


Shoot First... is a small to medium sized, urban style, death match map. It is a two level map with a large vat of poisonous liquid in the centre of the lower level. There are two walkways on the top of the vat.


There are teleports in both of the containers, that are by the side of the vat, that teleport you to the upper level.


At either end of the lower level there is a small area that contain lifts that also transport you to the upper area (and back again).


The upper level consists of two side corridors that connect to the two end areas (with the lifts). There is also a cross platform that allows you to jump down to the lower level (via two cross beams).


There are ample weapons and items and thirteen player spawns.


The map features graffiti textures made by the Roarke twins.


Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

Download '212867-158338-shoot_first.zip' (1.18MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 6th May 2023 5:03am

