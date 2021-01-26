Sick City 2018 Death Match Map

Sick City 2018 is a remake of the old Sick City map by Mr Damage. The original Sick City map was made by Cole Savage.





It is retextured with Redneck Rampage textures and also has some RR sounds added. I fixed some bugs from the original map and changed some of the weapon and item amounts and placement. I also added many more player spawns as the original only had four.





Download and open the zipfile, then just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.