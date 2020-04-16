1,519 ONLINE

Skidrow 2019 Death Match Map

Skidrow 2019 is a medium to large, urban style, death match map.

File Description

Skidrow 2019 is a medium to large, urban style, death match map.


The map is based on/inspired by the CoD MW II Skidrow map and is by Mr. Goodfinger and Mr Damage.


It is a medium to large, urban style, map with one large open central area surrounded by buildings and apartments you can enter, passageways and back alleys.

It has sixteen player spawns and ample weapons and items. It was beta tested today and it all went well and everyone seemed to like it.


Just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 16th April 2020 6:26am

