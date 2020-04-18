1,278 ONLINE

Stronghold Death Match Map

Macanah and I have collaborated on a new death match map for Kingpin called Stronghold DM .Stronghold DM is a small to medium sized, urban s...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 13 hours ago
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • 616KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

GameFront offers free file hosting, without speed caps or download limits! If you enjoy GameFront, please consider supporting us on Patreon

File Description

Macanah and I have collaborated on a new death match map for Kingpin called Stronghold DM .

Stronghold DM is a small to medium sized, urban style, death match map. It has a central area with a three story building in the centre. There are platforms around the outside of the building which allow you to reach the second story and get to a jump pad.
You need to use the jump pad at the top of the platform to reach the room on the 3rd level where some good items are (Heavy Machine Gun cooling mod, armour, adrenaline).

There are corridors on the outside of the central area that contain two Heavy Machine Guns.

There are ample weapons and items and fourteen player spawns.

The map features graffiti textures made by the Roarke twins. 

Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.


Read More

Download '182498-158338-dm_stronghold.zip' (616KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 18th April 2020 1:45pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MrDamage


708 XP

Registered 11th March 2018

52 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File
Get sweet GameFront Merch!