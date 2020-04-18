Stronghold Death Match Map

Macanah and I have collaborated on a new death match map for Kingpin called Stronghold DM .



Stronghold DM is a small to medium sized, urban style, death match map. It has a central area with a three story building in the centre. There are platforms around the outside of the building which allow you to reach the second story and get to a jump pad.

You need to use the jump pad at the top of the platform to reach the room on the 3rd level where some good items are (Heavy Machine Gun cooling mod, armour, adrenaline).



There are corridors on the outside of the central area that contain two Heavy Machine Guns.



There are ample weapons and items and fourteen player spawns.



The map features graffiti textures made by the Roarke twins.

Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.



