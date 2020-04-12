Team Bloody Tracks Bagman Map

Team Bloody Tracks is a smallish Bagman map set in a train yard made by my friend Jonez.



The map is small, full of concrete and brick, and is action packed.



Railroad tracks dissect the map in the centre where the money drop is. There are a few ways to get between the team's bases and there are plenty of weapon and item caches.



Its rotating on most of the Kingpin Bagman servers.



Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.