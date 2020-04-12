1,873 ONLINE

Team Bloody Tracks Bagman Map

Team Bloody Tracks is a smallish Bagman map set in a train yard made by my friend Jonez.The map is small, full of concrete and brick, and is...

Download

  • 4 Downloads
  • Uploaded 18 hours ago
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • 456KB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Team Bloody Tracks is a smallish Bagman map set in a train yard made by my friend Jonez.

The map is small, full of concrete and brick, and is action packed.

Railroad tracks dissect the map in the centre where the money drop is. There are a few ways to get between the team's bases and there are plenty of weapon and item caches.

Its  rotating on most of the Kingpin Bagman servers.

Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

Download '182425-158338-team-bloody-tracks-bagman-map.zip' (456KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 12th April 2020 2:07am

Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MrDamage


686 XP

Registered 11th March 2018

47 Files Uploaded

