I have made a new Bagman Map called Team Grist Mill.



It is a smallish , mirrored, Bagman map and is a remake of the old death match map Grist Mill that was made by -=Mad-Dog=-.



It has two levels, smallish bases, plenty of weapons and items and 12 player spawns for each team.



Full credit to -=Mad-Dog=- for creating the original death match map.



Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.