561 ONLINE

Team Grist Mill

I have made a new Bagman Map called Team Grist Mill.It is a smallish , mirrored, Bagman map and is a remake of the old death match map Grist...

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • 539KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

I have made a new Bagman Map called Team Grist Mill.

It is a smallish , mirrored, Bagman map and is a remake of the old death match map Grist Mill that was made by -=Mad-Dog=-.

It has two levels, smallish bases, plenty of weapons and items and 12 player spawns for each team.

Full credit to -=Mad-Dog=- for creating the original death match map.

Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

Read More

Download '212971-158338-team_gristle.zip' (539KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 16th May 2023 11:39am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MrDamage


970 XP

Registered 11th March 2018

90 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File