A Bagman map based on the Junk Flea map from Combat Arms.





Team Junk Flea is a small to medium sized map set in a junk yard. There are two buildings at either end of the map which are the team bases.





One of the main features is the stack of shipping containers that you can run through in the middle of the map. The lower container is where the money drop is.





The map uses a combination of standard Kingpin textures and custom ones and has thirteen player spawns for each team..





Just unzip all the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.





It's currently rotating on all the Kingpin Bagman servers.