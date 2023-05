This map is a hires re-textured version of Mayhem's 3CTF2 map.That map was a remake of the Quake 3 Q3CTF1 map.



Full credit to Mayhem for creating the original Kingpin map.



My version features the hires central towers texture set created by Mr Knoxville.



Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.