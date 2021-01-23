1,868 ONLINE

Team Overpass Bagman Map

Here is my latest Bagman map called Team Overpass.It is a medium sized, urban style, two level, Bagman map based on the old death match over...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 10 hours ago
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • 514KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Here is my latest Bagman map called Team Overpass.


It is a medium sized, urban style, two level, Bagman map based on the old death match overpass_v2.bsp map by [THC]Bun.


The map has several paths between the two team bases and there are two money drops. The drops are on the upper level overpass in the side tunnels.


Download and open the zipfile, then just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

Read More

Download '185945-158338-team_overpass.zip' (514KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 23rd January 2021 6:09am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MrDamage


754 XP

Registered 11th March 2018

64 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File