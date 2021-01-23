Team Overpass Bagman Map

Here is my latest Bagman map called Team Overpass.





It is a medium sized, urban style, two level, Bagman map based on the old death match overpass_v2.bsp map by [THC]Bun.





The map has several paths between the two team bases and there are two money drops. The drops are on the upper level overpass in the side tunnels.





Download and open the zipfile, then just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.