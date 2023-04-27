Team Roadtrip is a smallish Bagman map that I converted to Kingpin from Quake 2.





Roadtrip - here we go (Team Roadtrip) is a smallish Bagman map, set in the mountains with a mirrored layout.





It uses all the original textures, has 28 player spawns (14 for each team) and ample weapons and items.





It is a conversion of the Action Quake 2 map that was made by WizardExt who gave permission for this map to be converted to Kingpin.





Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.