Jonez has released a new Bagman map called Team Space Base Final.



It's a small, two level, Bagman map, that utilises all custom textures.



The map has 10 player spawns for each team.



The money drop is on the lower level and is a flying saucer :)



You can get to other team's base through the centre of the lower level or by the sides of the upper level.





Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.