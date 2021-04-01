2,071 ONLINE

Team Space Base Final

Jonez has released a new Bagman map called Team Space Base Final.It's a small, two level, Bagman map, that utilises all custom textures....

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 20 hours ago
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • 1.72MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Jonez has released a new Bagman map called Team Space Base Final.

It's a small, two level, Bagman map, that utilises all custom textures.

The map has 10 player spawns for each team.

The money drop is on the lower level and is a flying saucer :)

You can get to other team's base through the centre of the lower level or by the sides of the upper level.


Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.  

Read More

Download '187153-158338-team_spacebase_final.zip' (1.72MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 1st April 2021 1:29pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MrDamage


849 XP

Registered 11th March 2018

74 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File