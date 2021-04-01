Jonez has released a new Bagman map called Team Space Base Final.
It's a small, two level, Bagman map, that utilises all custom textures.
The map has 10 player spawns for each team.
The money drop is on the lower level and is a flying saucer :)
You can get to other team's base through the centre of the lower level or by the sides of the upper level.
Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 1st April 2021 1:29pm
