Team Terra Firma Bagman Map

Team Terra Firma is a medium sized Bagman map made by Killa.



It's in the urban style and has become very popular on the kingpin Bagman servers.



It's based on the central area of Team Rival but it has been changed considerably and lots has been added including a ton of detail. It's a smallish map and is not mirrored.

Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.



