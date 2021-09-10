BigChunks and I have released a new Bagman map called Team TwinTombs.



It is a large map that is a remake of an UT 2004 map.



It is large but the layout is very straight forward. There are three money drops in the central area (one on the lower level and two up top).



There are lava pools in the base areas so be careful not to fall in :)



The map uses custom textures and there are more than enough weapons and items. Each team has 12 player spawns.



Download the files, open the zipfile, and then just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.