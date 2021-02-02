The Cake Is A Lie Death Match Map

The Cake is a Lie is a death match map that was made in Quake 2 by Spirit. Spirit gave me the ok to convert his map to Kingpin and he liked the Kingpin version.



It's a medium sized death match map and the theme is an abandoned temple. It uses all custom textures.



It's a vertical style map with several jump pads and lifts.



Download and open the zipfile, then just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.