The Cake Is A Lie Death Match Map

The Cake is a Lie is a death match map that was made in Quake 2 by Spirit. Spirit gave me the ok to convert his map to Kingpin and he liked the Kingpin version.
It's a medium sized death match map and the theme is an abandoned temple. It uses all custom textures.
It's a vertical style map with several jump pads and lifts.
Download and open the zipfile, then just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 2nd February 2021 10:08pm
There are no comments yet. Be the first!