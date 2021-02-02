1,411 ONLINE

The Cake Is A Lie Death Match Map

File Description

The Cake is a Lie is a death match map that was made in Quake 2 by Spirit. Spirit gave me the ok to convert his map to Kingpin and he liked the Kingpin version.

It's a medium sized death match map and the theme is an abandoned temple. It uses all custom textures.

It's a vertical style map with several jump pads and lifts.

Download and open the zipfile, then just unzip/extract the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 2nd February 2021 10:08pm

Screenshots
