UT2K4Spirit Death Match Map

Big Chunks (with a little help from me) has created his first map for Kingpin.



The map is a death match map called UT2K4Spirit and is a remake of the UT2K4 map DM-1on1-Spirit.



It is a largish, three tiered map set indoors. It has a darkish atmosphere, uses all Kingpin standard textures and has all weapons featured.



Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.