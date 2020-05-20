1,712 ONLINE

UT2K4Spirit Death Match Map

Big Chunks (with a little help from me) has created his first map for Kingpin.The map is a death match map called UT2K4Spirit and is a remak...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 14 hours ago
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • 786KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Big Chunks (with a little help from me) has created his first map for Kingpin.

The map is a death match map called UT2K4Spirit and is a remake of the UT2K4 map DM-1on1-Spirit.

It is a largish, three tiered map set indoors. It has a darkish atmosphere, uses all Kingpin standard textures and has all weapons featured.

Just extract/unzip the files to your Kingpin folder and they will be placed in the correct locations.

Read More

Download '182990-158338-ut2k4spirit_final.zip' (786KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 20th May 2020 12:31pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

MrDamage


736 XP

Registered 11th March 2018

61 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File