The Rise of Skywalker has a Darth Revan Easter Egg

Here's an interesting detail you might have missed - the newly released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, love it or hate it, does have at least one awesome thing within it, and that's an easter egg of Darth Revan from the KOTOR series.

Technically, this makes the character officially within Star Wars canon now. Revan himself isn't in the film, but a legion of Sith Troopers within the film are named after him, "The 3rd: Revan Legion".

It appears in the official Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary, which states that "only the Sith Eternal cultists know the significance" of the legion's name, another nod and wink to fans of the games.

Interestingly, other Sith Trooper legions were named after Sith Lords Andeddu, Tanis, Tenebrous, Phobos, and Desolous, several of which are from other Star Wars video games, including The Force Unleashed.

Another detail I didn't notice is that apparently a Hammerhead-class cruiser from the KOTOR games featured in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story also, so it's not the first time that a KOTOR / Spin-Off crossover has occured.

I guess someone on the production really likes KOTOR...