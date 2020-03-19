CATHALAN





INTRODUCTION













Hello and welcome to the Cathalan Planet Mod, my name is James (Jaevyn) and I am the creator and constructor of this planet. Most of you see: the skins, characters, story, scripts, planetary information, items, journal entries, lipsynch files and all associated 2da files were made solely by me. In this document you shall find an overview of what to expect from this mod, including a troubleshooting guide a special thanks and legal statement notice.





This mod will add a completely new planet to the galaxy map called “Cathalan” with new areas, items, music and storylines to explore. In addition to this, extra things such as being able to play said music through the music tab, unique loadscreen images and screen hints to do with the setting will give you a more immersive and more complete planet than ever before. I really hope you enjoy the experience and are inspired by my creation.





After many attempts this is the final and complete version to come out, now fully compatible with all the bugs sorted out.













OVERVIEW









There are many things that will enhance your play even further, and even though many of the modules are copied (ie: reused), they will look and feel a lot different. The following features are included:





 Eleven new areas, many of them re-skinned and re-modeled to give a unique feel to the planet. Parts of the re-used modules therefore have been closed off or otherwise opened up for further enhancement. My goal was to give the feeling that these modules were almost completely unique.





 Twelve new quests, some large and some smaller. Many will enhance the storyline of the planet and some will even give you nice bonuses. In addition to the “main” quest (Cathalan Operandi), there are a number of sub-quests available. These sub-quests are mostly optional, although some are requirements for getting into other areas, accessing pivotal content ect.





 New loadscreens and area maps reflecting the changes to the areas that have been either opened up or closed down. Again this represents a further enhancement as well as “fleshing out” the visual feel of the mod.





 New items, these include quest only items as well as some other “useful” items such as new power crystals based on established Star Wars™ canon. There are a number of ways to gain access to these items, but you will have to find out how.





 Three new merchants who sell a variety of things, some extras as well as items that might be considered necessary for advancing the main and side quests.





 A variety of new enemies, all with different motivations that are just baying for your blood. Just as an aside, this mod is not a glut-fest and in the first few levels you may not experience many enemies, but rather a setting of the story before the action. Think of it as a good action movie that explains why those enemies want to kill you.





 New music, both within the actual game, and selectable in the music tabs. So far I am yet to come across a planet mod that allows you to access the music from the main screen.





 A few puzzles of which some are mathematical, others will test your sleuthing and memory abilities. This mod after all, isn’t made to be mindless; you will have to test the old grey matter!





So as you can see, there is a fair amount of content that is contained in this mod, most of which is designed to give a uniqueness and quality to the planet and its subsequent storyline. After all, I am a sucker for a good story.













TROUBLESHOOTING









This game is installed using the TSLPatcher to ensure maximum compatibility with other mods. That being said, the planetary scripts may clash with other planet mods out there, so with this in mind I’ve tried to make those files as compatible as possible. Below are the major mods and their status with this mod:





Coruscant (Jedi Temple) by DeathDisco - COMPATIBLE

Droid Planet (M4-78) by DStoney64 - MOSTLY COMPATIBLE*

Korriban Expansion (part one) by NewbieModder - COMPATIBLE

Ultimate Saber Mod (USM) by ChAiNz, D333, Sep, Svösh and T7nowhere -COMPATIBLE

The Sith Lords Restoration Project (TSLRCM) by Zybl2 and DStoney 64 – COMPATIBLE





*I’ve tried to make m4-78 appear in the planetary, but it has only been partially successful.





After installing this mod, use a saved game prior to leaving Telos, or else the planetary information required to access the new planet will not work. This is due to the saved game information, which remembers the galaxy map details.





With the Droid Planet and Coruscant; make sure you install those mods before you install this mod. The reason for this is that while this mod contains the information for Coruscant and M4-78 on the planetary content, those mods do not contain the Cathalan planetary information which would be overwritten, that is necessary for this mod to work.





Additionally, any future mod that uses the planetary scripts might not be compatible with this mod. Check other planet mods carefully to see that they too are compatible with this one. If have accidently modified the planetary information, you can install just the planetary scripts. To do so, make sure to take the following folder from the Cathalan “tslpatchdata”:





a_galaxymap.ncs

a_holoworld.ncs

check_party_gui.ncs

GAL_Cathalan_2.tga

GAL_Cathalan_2.txi

gui_cathalan.tga

galaxymap_p.gui

k_003ebo_enter.ncs

k_inc_hawk.nss

k_sup_galaxymap.ncs

planet_12.mdl

planet_12.mdx

tr_leave_ehawk.ncs

DO NOT take the “planetary.2da” file out, as this is a marker for the changes.ini file. It might result in some odd text for Cathalan.





This should restore Cathalan to the galaxy map; just remember to go to a saved game prior to leaving Telos via the New Jedi Academy. If you are aware of any other possible conflicts, contact me on LucasForums (user: Jaevyn).





























MUSIC





For all the commercial music that has been used in this mod, I directly or indirectly sought (and was granted) permission to use these pieces of music in my mod. Since the makers of the commercial music pieces insisted on a spot for them, here is the music used in the mod in no particular order:





I Want It All – Queen

Planet Factory Floor – Joby Talbot

Time – Hans Zimmer

Is That What Everybody Else Wants – Cliff Martinez

Screamer – Kyle Gabler

Mechanical Mausoleum – Marco Beltrami





The other music piece used in the mod was royalty free.









SPECIAL THANKS









Special thanks and mentions go to the following people, who either directly or indirectly helped me with my mod, (you guys deserve a good stout beer):





Fred Tetra, for creating KOTOR Tool, it proved invaluable not only in creating this mod, but in creating a number of others.





Bioware, for giving suggestions pertaining to my storyline, you guys were such a help.





Stoffe, your guides helped me with some of the more difficult scripting areas, also your TSL patcher helped me ensure that this mod will be compatible with many other great mods. Additionally, the TalkEd you made proved invaluable, and for that I thank you.





Jdnoa, things just aren’t the same unless those lips move.





Demelza who is my sister, for doing a lot of the female voice-overs. I would have done them, but my voice is too low for that kind of thing now.





Zhaboka, for voicing Tarlak. It is always good to get a different voice actor in other than myself. You did a sterling job and if I may say so myself, that is one hell of a voice that you possess.





Matthew Van Voorthuizen, for voicing Caden Trelbi which wasn’t an easy job. Also thank you for mispronouncing “Dantooine” not once, not twice, but five times. It provided me with some good laughs.





Warlord664, for extensive testing of the Cathalan beta, your feedback was invaluable in getting the project completed.





Finally a thank you to all those who have urged me to complete this mod, it was not as if I was thinking of not doing it, but your cries from the sidelines helped quicken the progress and steeled my resolve.









LEGAL STATEMENT









STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC: THE SITH LORDS IS COPYRIGHT BIOWARE, LUCASARTS AND OBSIDIAN ENTERTAINMENT. FEEL FREE TO USE AND MODIFY THIS MOD AS YOU WILL. DO NOT PUBLISH THIS MOD, OR ANY VARIANTS OF IT WITHOUT CREDITING THE AUTHOR APPROPRIATELY. BY DOWNLOADING, YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT ANY DAMAGE TO YOUR COMPUTER DOES NOT MAKE THE AUTHOR LIABLE. THE AUTHOR GUARANTEES THAT THE ORIGINAL MOD IS FREE OF MALICIOUS MATERIAL AS PER THE OBSIDIAN ENTERTAINMENT AGREEMENT SPECIFICATION.



