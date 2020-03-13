Mira Romance Mod 2.0

Mira Romance Mod – v 2.0





Description:

When KOTOR II TSL came out in 2004, it was a brilliant game but lacking a feature: You could romance Your party members, however sadly You could not romance the hotest girl in the game!

This mod is intended to fix that, enabling the male exile to romance Mira.

It has been tested and works fine.

This mod is compatible with TSLRCM and M4-78 EP!



Important:

- You must install this mod after TSLRCM and M4-78 EP, because it updates the mira.dlg and global.jrl files!





- This mod works only with the English version of KOTOR II TSL! If You install it on another language version it will display black screens instead of the dialogues!





Player Guide:





In order to trigger Mira’s romance dialogue, You must have 100% loyalty with her, and have her fully trained as a jedi!





I hope You will enjoy this mod!





Credit:

- Credit goes to Effix for allowing me to use the files “"pfbam.mdl" and "pfbam.mdx" from his mod "Effixian's Alternative Female Underwear 2019"!

- Credit goes to Empeor Devon for the Twin Suns outfit texture file, from his mod “Five Twin Suns-esque Outfits For Female PCs”!

- The "get_close.ncs" and "kiss_mira.ncs" files were also bundled with the “Bastila Romance Enhacement” mod by Swfan28, which can be found here: Gamefront.com I believe the files are KOTOR proprietary as only the k_hbas_dialog.dlg file was altered in that mod...

The Author also implies something similar in his Mod Description:

"PERMISSIONS: This mod may be used without the explicit permission of the author WITH ONE EXCEPTION. If you want to use the file "k_hbas_dialog.dlg" from To Override (Allronix Dlg-Pack 2.0) you have to ask Allronix for permission."

Since he clearly stated that only the "k_hbas_dialog.dlg" file requires permission, and he is nowhere to be found anyway since this is a 2008 mod that was reuploaded to other sites several times, i believe it is ok to include the files even if they were mod-proprietary (which they appear not to be!)...

Anyway, in all eventuality and just to be on the safe side, I hereby give full credit to Swfan28 / Allronix for the "get_close.ncs" and "kiss_bastila.ncs" (that has been renamed to "kiss_mira.ncs" for this mod) files and menetion that they are only used in my mod as auxiliary / aiding files with this mod and should no be considered mod content or my work! As a matter of fact, thay do not even work as intended and produce a very different effect from the original, intended effect! In the eventuality of any sort of issues these files will be removed from the mod!





Installation:

- TSLPatcher Install (recommended):

Important: You must install this mod after TSLRCM and M4-78 EP, because it updates the mira.dlg and global.jrl files.

Run TSLPatcher.exe, click the “Install Mod” button, then point it to Your KOTOR II TSL install directory and wait for the mod to install.

The TSLPatcher will automatically backup your global.jrl file in the mod installer folder (Mira Romance Mod/Backup), You must copy it from there into a safe location (You can make a Backup folder into Your KOTOR or Override folder)!





- Manual Install:

Backup your global.jrl file in the Override folder, if there is any (in case You have TSLRCM and / or M4-78 EP or other mods that affect this file installed)!

Unzip the archive, then copy the "Override" and “Movies” folders inside the "Mira Romance Mod" folder into Your KOTOR II TSL install directory (Default: C:/Program Files/Lucas Arts/swkotor2 or C:/Program Files/Star Wars - Kotor 2 for GOG version).

If the Override folder was already created earlier (by installing other mods, etc.), just overwrite the Override folder when copying the files.





You should have the following files inside your swkotor2/Override folder:

mira.dlg

global.jrl

kiss_mira.ncs

pfbam.mdl

pfbam.mdx

pfbamc01.tga





Uninstallation:

To uninstall the mod, just delete the following files from your Override folder:

mira.dlg

global.jrl

kiss_mira.ncs

pfbam.mdl

pfbam.mdx

pfbamc01.tga





And then restore Your backup of global.jrl.

If You forgot to backup global.jrl before installation, then just leave the modded global.jrl inside the Override folder instead of deleting it!









Redistribution and Use:

You may re-upload this mod on other websited or here (if you have a copy of it and it is no longer hosted online), with proper credit given.

You may use this mod and associated files to include in Your own mod without asking permission, it is only required that You give credit for my mod!

It is not permitted to re-upload this mod or use it as part of Your mod claiming it is your work and without giving credit.





Many Thanks To: Effix, AmanoJyaku, JCarter426, JC2, DarthParametric for the great advice and support!

Deadlystream Community, Kotor Tool Creators, K-GIFF Creators, Modding Tutorials Creators





TSLRCM Compatibility: Yes

Current Version:

2.0.0 – Major Update

1.1.0 - Original Release, First Update

Update 1.1.0 (Original Release, First Update) features:

- Added a TSLPatcher installer to the mod, for easy and optimized installation.

2.0.0 – Major Update

Update 2.0.0 (Major Update) features:

- Updated the global.jrl file to be completely compatible with TSLRCM and M4-78 Enhancement Project. Now the global.jrl file in the override folder can be safely overwritten by the mod’s file without causing any issues!

- Fixed a bug caused by the “get_close.ncs” script, where the Player Character would teleport to another area after ending the dialogue.

- Added a movie with an animation that replaces the broken “get_close.ncs” script.

- Added a new outfit for Mira inspired by the Twin Suns outfit. To equip it You must unequip all clothes / robes / armours, the outfit basically replaces the underwear model!





Please install the Mira Romance mod after You have installed the TSLRCM and M4-78 EP mods! It is also compatible with Cathalan, as long as You install TSLRCM, M4-78 EP and the Mira Romance mod first, then Cathalan last, because it updates the global.jrl file! The mod should be compatible with any other mod, as long as it does not alter Mira's dialogue file (mira.dlg) or the Journal file (global.jrl)!

This mod works only with the English version of KOTOR II TSL! If You install it on another language version it will display black screens instead of the dialogues!