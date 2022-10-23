New TSL loading screens

descripition: here you find at 60 alternatve loadng screens the loading screens in TSL are defintelty trash installation: in the installation spot you will find three folders and one readme.txt ignore the file labeled "screenshots" then the other two are called "tslcrm" and "no tslcrm" if you have tslcrm choose tslcrm and double click on the tslpatcher.exe if you do not have tslcrm installed then choose no tslcrm form the no tslcrm folder take all the files from no tslcrm and put them in your override uninstallation: take all the files out of your override folder premissions: feel free to edit these files in any way for personal use if you are using it publicly then drop me a PM telling me that you are using the files for public use don't wait for me to relply just let me know then mention me in the readme

