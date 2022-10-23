1,025 ONLINE

History of revan demo

A legend revan was a jedi knight as well as a sith lord this demo will bring darth revan and jedi revan back to life installation:run i...

  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
File Description

A legend revan was a jedi knight as well as a sith lord this demo will bring darth revan and jedi revan back to life 


installation:

run installer.exe

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 23rd October 2022 2:35pm

descripition:
want a new storyline conversion mod for kotor I know a lot of people I present to you the unoffial prequel to kotor 1!

installation:
)1 once you have unzipped the mod there are many folders choose the demo folder



)2 put the files from saves in your saves folder



)3 run installer exe on your override folder 


uninstallation:
the best way to do it would be to:

)1 uninstall kotor



)2 delete the kotor main installation folder


 
)3 delete the kotor containers folder



)4 reinstall kotor 



how to play:
load the save part 1 then once you have found the star map load save part 2 then play that  then just keep doing that until you are satisfied that you have played the entire mod


credits:
fred terta (kotor tool)
cortisol (holocron toolset) 
bioware (kotor)
obsidian (TSL)
darth333 (warpband allowing me to make the saves quickly)
spencer kimball peter mattis (GIMP)

