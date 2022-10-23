History of revan demo

descripition: want a new storyline conversion mod for kotor I know a lot of people I present to you the unoffial prequel to kotor 1! installation: )1 once you have unzipped the mod there are many folders choose the demo folder )2 put the files from saves in your saves folder )3 run installer exe on your override folder uninstallation: the best way to do it would be to: )1 uninstall kotor )2 delete the kotor main installation folder )3 delete the kotor containers folder )4 reinstall kotor how to play: load the save part 1 then once you have found the star map load save part 2 then play that then just keep doing that until you are satisfied that you have played the entire mod credits: fred terta (kotor tool) cortisol (holocron toolset) bioware (kotor) obsidian (TSL) darth333 (warpband allowing me to make the saves quickly) spencer kimball peter mattis (GIMP)

