new party portriats

tired of the same nine boring party portraits well I have the perfect fix installation:put all the files in your override folderuninsta...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 3 days ago
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
  • 41.09MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

tired of the same nine boring party portraits well I have the perfect fix
 
installation:
put all the files in your override folder

uninstallation:
take all the files out of your override folder


WARNING:
you will have to install this mod after any reskins

requirements:
official 1.03 patch
find on deadly stream or filefront

not sure why this is requried but it is

if you are already playing the 1.03 then skip this step (most people are)


premissions:
feel free to edit these files in any way for personal use if you are using it publicly then drop me a PM telling me that you are using the files for public use don't wait for me to relply just let me know then mention me in the readme

thanks:
fred terta (kotor tool)
Mellowtron11 (amazing 1.03 patch)
bioware (kotor)





About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 20th October 2022 12:48am

