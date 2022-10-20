new party portriats

tired of the same nine boring party portraits well I have the perfect fix
installation:
put all the files in your override folder
uninstallation:
take all the files out of your override folder
WARNING:
you will have to install this mod after any reskins
requirements:
official 1.03 patch
find on deadly stream or filefront
not sure why this is requried but it is
if you are already playing the 1.03 then skip this step (most people are)
premissions:
feel free to edit these files in any way for personal use if you are using it publicly then drop me a PM telling me that you are using the files for public use don't wait for me to relply just let me know then mention me in the readme
thanks:
fred terta (kotor tool)
Mellowtron11 (amazing 1.03 patch)
bioware (kotor)
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 20th October 2022 12:48am
