new party portriats

tired of the same nine boring party portraits well I have the perfect fix



installation:

put all the files in your override folder



uninstallation:

take all the files out of your override folder





WARNING:

you will have to install this mod after any reskins



requirements:

official 1.03 patch

find on deadly stream or filefront



not sure why this is requried but it is



if you are already playing the 1.03 then skip this step (most people are)





premissions:

feel free to edit these files in any way for personal use if you are using it publicly then drop me a PM telling me that you are using the files for public use don't wait for me to relply just let me know then mention me in the readme



thanks:

fred terta (kotor tool)

Mellowtron11 (amazing 1.03 patch)

bioware (kotor)











