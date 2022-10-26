Revan's robes reskin

summary:
I always hated the low resoulution of the darth revan’s robes so I have decided to fix that
installation:
put all the files in your override folder
requirments:
sithspector’s revan robe fixes:
Get it here
author:
modder 9
credits:
fred terta for the kotor tool
Me for my incomplete kotor texture editor
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 27th October 2022 12:00am
summary: I always hated the low resoulution of the darth revan’s robes so I have decided to fix that installation: put all the files in your override folder requirments: sithspector’s revan robe fixes: https://deadlystream.com/files/file/709-revans-flowing-cape-and-belt-fix/ author: kotorlord credits: fred terta for the kotor tool modder 9 for his incomplete kotor texture editor
There are no comments yet. Be the first!