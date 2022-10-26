998 ONLINE

Revan's robes reskin

summary:I always hated the low resoulution of the darth revan’s robes so I have decided to fix thatinstallation:put all the files in y...

  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
summary:
I always hated the low resoulution of the darth revan’s robes so I have decided to fix that

installation:
put all the files in your override folder

requirments:
sithspector’s revan robe fixes:
Get it here

author:
modder 9


credits:
fred terta for the kotor tool
Me for my incomplete kotor texture editor

