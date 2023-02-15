This file is currently missing and not available to download
A 100% save for Marvel's Spider-Man 2018 Remastered on Steam. All costumes, gadgets, skills unlocked.
Save location is: Disk C:/Users/[your user name]/Documents/Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered/[folder with long-ish numeric name]
You most likely will need to start a new game first, then dump the saves from long number folder in the archive into your version of it.
After that is done - you can choose this save file to use for your NG+.
PS: save named slot0-s.save is save slot #1 in game and slot1-s.save - will be slot #2. Pile of "backup" files it's autosaves game creates "just in case" and "manual save", hopefully, is self-explanatory enough.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 15th February 2023 5:45am
Release Notes:
