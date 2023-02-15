754 ONLINE

Marvel's Spider-Man 2018 Remastered 100% Save (STEAM) 1.0.0

A 100% save for Marvel's Spider-Man 2018 Remastered on Steam. All costumes, gadgets, skills unlocked.Save location is: Disk C:/Users/[yo...

Re-Upload Request Restoration

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
  • 875KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

This file is currently missing and not available to download

Do you have this file? We encourage you to re-upload this file for the benefit of the community.

Do you need this file? Please submit a support ticket so that we can prioritize restoring this file for you.

Re-Upload

The Marvels Spider-Man Remastered 100%save.zip file you have requested: Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered / Save File / Marvel's Spider-Man 2018 Remastered 100% Save (STEAM) - 875KB is not available. Perhaps try browsing all files for the game Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and upload any files you want to share or are missing.

We are calling on our community to help submit files that were previously hosted on GameFront / FileFront but are now missing.

If you have this file, please upload it using the form below (please ensure the filename and filesize match) and we shall do the rest.

File Description

A 100% save for Marvel's Spider-Man 2018 Remastered on Steam. All costumes, gadgets, skills unlocked.


Save location is: Disk C:/Users/[your user name]/Documents/Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered/[folder with long-ish numeric name]


You most likely will need to start a new game first, then dump the saves from long number folder in the archive into your version of it.

After that is done - you can choose this save file to use for your NG+.


PS: save named slot0-s.save is save slot #1 in game and slot1-s.save - will be slot #2. Pile of "backup" files it's autosaves game creates "just in case" and "manual save", hopefully, is self-explanatory enough.

Read More

Re-Upload Request Restoration

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 15th February 2023 5:45am

Release Notes:

A 100% save for Marvel's Spider-Man 2018 Remastered on Steam. All costumes, gadgets, skills unlocked.


Save location is: Disk C:/Users/[your user name]/Documents/Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered/[folder with long-ish numeric name]


You most likely will need to start a new game first, then dump the saves from long number folder in the archive into your version of it.

After that is done - you can choose this save file to use for your NG+.


PS: save named slot0-s.save is save slot #1 in game and slot1-s.save - will be slot #2. Pile of "backup" files it's autosaves game creates "just in case" and "manual save", hopefully, is self-explanatory enough.

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
A 100% save for Spider-Man 2018 Remastered. All costumes, gadgets, skills unlocked.



Save location for the Windows 10 steam version: 
Disk C:/Users/[your user name]/Documents/Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered/[folder with long-ish numeric name]



How to use:
.zip you should be able to extract by default, while for .7z archive you'll want 7-zip archivator.

You most likely will need to start a new game first, then dump the saves from long number folder in the archive into your version of it.
After that is done - you can choose this save file to use for your NG+.



PS: save named slot0-s.save is save slot #1 in game and slot1-s.save - will be slot #2. Pile of "backup" files it's autosaves game creates "just in case" and "manual save", hopefully, is self-explanatory enough.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Pillagius

Pill


164 XP

Registered 18th January 2021

4 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File