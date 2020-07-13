1,584 ONLINE

Octubre Rojo

Fundicion Octubre Rojo, Stalingrad.Medal of Honor Allied Assault, Spearhead and Breakthrough custom map.Creado por Garrapiñado del cl...

Download

  • 15 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault - Breakthrough
  • 23.57MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Fundicion Octubre Rojo, Stalingrad.


Medal of Honor Allied Assault, Spearhead and Breakthrough custom map.
Creado por Garrapiñado del clan español La Compañia, [M&Co] Microcompa.

Storm the Red October foundry in Stalingrad! An engine room, an administrative building, walkways, a railway track with a platform train (blow up the ammunition supply in the OBJ version), hundreds of locations… A map with an extra atmosphere, well structured that promises you beautiful games. In version DM and OBJ. Created by Garrapiñado.

Read More

Download '183517-168842-zzUser-Octubre_Rojo-Garra[&Co].pk3' (23.57MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 13th July 2020 10:33am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Verruguitens


94 XP

Registered 28th March 2019

1 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File