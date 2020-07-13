Fundicion Octubre Rojo, Stalingrad.





Medal of Honor Allied Assault, Spearhead and Breakthrough custom map.

Creado por Garrapiñado del clan español La Compañia, [M&Co] Microcompa.



Storm the Red October foundry in Stalingrad! An engine room, an administrative building, walkways, a railway track with a platform train (blow up the ammunition supply in the OBJ version), hundreds of locations… A map with an extra atmosphere, well structured that promises you beautiful games. In version DM and OBJ. Created by Garrapiñado.