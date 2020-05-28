This application was designed to launch all MOHAA titles from one place. You simply select your installed location to apply the patch. The launcher is designed to Launch MOHAA & Expansions from any directory of your choosing, replace the Gamespy Master Server with the Community Master Server (xNULL), provide a Compass fix for Widescreen in SH/BT and automatically apply High Settings & 1080P Screen Resolution by Default. More features are in development and coming soon!

"The Fastest Way to Play MOHAA"

OUR PROJECT GOAL

Medal of Honor: Community Launcher (US/UK)

1. Install MOHAA from GOG, EA Origin, or MOHAA Revival. CD version with all patches supported as well!

2. Download and Install Community Launcher to Desktop

3. Once Launched, Confirm/Check Game Install Path Location and Settings and Apply All Settings.

4. Play Game



