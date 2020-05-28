This application was designed to launch all MOHAA titles from one place. You simply select your installed location to apply the patch. The launcher is designed to Launch MOHAA & Expansions from any directory of your choosing, replace the Gamespy Master Server with the Community Master Server (xNULL), provide a Compass fix for Widescreen in SH/BT and automatically apply High Settings & 1080P Screen Resolution by Default. More features are in development and coming soon!
"The Fastest Way to Play MOHAA"
OUR PROJECT GOAL
Medal of Honor: Community Launcher (US/UK)
1. Install MOHAA from GOG, EA Origin, or MOHAA Revival. CD version with all patches supported as well!
2. Download and Install Community Launcher to Desktop
3. Once Launched, Confirm/Check Game Install Path Location and Settings and Apply All Settings.
4. Play Game
Version: 1.0.0.3
Released: 28th May 2020 9:08pm
Medal of Honor Community Launcher 1.0.0.3 Feature List: -Automatic Update -Launch MOHAA & Expansions from any directory of your choosing -Automatic High Settings & 1080P Screen Resolution by Default -Custom Screen Resolution Support & Windowed Mode -Gamespy Master Server replaced by Community Master Server (XNULL) -Widescreen Compass Fix, Skip Video Intro, Vertical Sync, and FPS Counter -xNull Server Browser Installer & Launcher -Install-able US/UK CD Patches from Right Side of Launcher (Click the Arrow!) -10 Rotating Backgrounds made from Allied Assault Artwork Credits //Medal of Honor: Community Launcher Development Credits //Coding Designers |DOS|Maj. Keel JarD //Internal Test Team |DOS| Clan Members: Keymaster, Scholl, Fubar, Ace, Windridge, Slygathor, and Sharpshooter (https://dosclan.org) Mitchel[NL] MostaFA-MOH Juninho8Slo V6k //Special Thanks All xNull Developers - Saving the Medal of Honor Community with a Master Server and Countless Tools! xNull own3mall - Developing the MOH Reborn Server Query Tool! xNull James - MOHAA Config files explained and other information. MostaFA-MOH - Launcher Ideas and Inspiration! Unknown Developer of Widescreen Compass Fix for Spearhead and Breakthrough The countless tutorials and little bits of code from all over the Internet for VB.net. //Additional MOH:CL Information: MOH:CL was designed to work with the GOG, EA Origin, and US/UK CD versions of the game. It is also capable of working with the fan managed Revival version of the game. It may be compatible with other versions/languages, but this is not actively tested or verified. All EA logos and artwork are the property of EA Games and 2015. This project is distributed freely to allow more people to enjoy the Medal of Honor Series.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!