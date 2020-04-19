Anno Domini 0.92 Mod

Anno Domini 0.92 is a mod which is aiming toward a realistic gameplay. It is still in a "beta" stage but it's completely playable and it was playtested for some weeks by some dedicated players. So CTDs are still possible but we haven't hear of irrecoverable ones still (alas the savegames were usable to continue the campaign).

Installation need you to being able to use the modswitch feature of MTW2, no automatic installation is already present (it will in the future).

FEATURES:

- Bigger map elaborated from one made by Spurius.

- 191 Provinces with correct names and owners at the date of 1080. So for example Antioch would be Byzantine even if with the new distance from capital modifiers it tends to rebel in the very first turns (historically correct and I'm pretty pleased of it). This would make happy eastern-lover players as they'll have all the provinces of Kievan Rus (it splitted starting from 1116 not 1080).

- rebel forces representing tribes and minor powers added, rebel faction renamed Lesser Factions to reflect the new concept.

- inclusion of Darth Vader Lite Mod 1.1