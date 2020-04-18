Gaelic Kingdoms KINGDOMS REQUIRED! GAELIC KINGDOMS 1.0 Thie upload finished unsually fast. May be corrupted download..should work though. Playable Factions:: Ireland Wales This MOD is the complete addition of Wales and Ireland from Kingdoms to the Grand Campaign. New Features include... ---------------------- New Map Textures Some units renamed with Gaelic/Celtic Names New Units New Splash Screen BigMap Version (Coming soon) Kingdoms Music - Britannia Campaign Map and Main Menu plus Teutonic Battle Music Character Names Project for Wales and Ireland Changes to Units include.. -------------- All the Units from Kingdoms Ireland and Wales with changes and additions. Curadhi 2H Swordsman added. Tuagernn added. Ceithernne changed to Spearmen. Ulster Swordsmen renamed to Diolmanhi Saigdeohr added Peasants(Ireland) renamed to Fine Bonhedwyr added to Wales Gwent Raiders renamed to Aulue Mathrafal Horsemen renamed to Marca Welsh Militiamen renamed to Milwyr Credits ------- Spirius BigMap (You may not restribute BigMap or use it without permission from Spirius, ask him at his site) Deus lo Vult (Map Textures) Character names Project Kaiten Y (Splash Screen) Installation ------------ PLEASE READ THIS CAREFULLY 1. Extract gaelickingdoms.cfg and gaelickingdoms.bat to your MAIN MTW2 Folder. 2. Extract the Data folder to your Main MTW2 Folder. Overwrite all files it asks. WARNING! This will overwrite any mods that use the Data folder that are anything to do with Ireland or Wales, That are inside the banners or model strat 3. Extract gaelickingdoms folder to your mtw2/mods folder Now double click the gaelickingdoms.bat and play! THE FILES USED HERE ARE ALSO USED WITH IRELAND GRAND CAMPAIGN. INSTALLING THIS FIRST THEN USING THAT AFTERWARDS WILL WORK FINE. I take no responsibility for any damage caused to your installation.

