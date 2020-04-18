1,278 ONLINE

Gaelic Kingdoms

This adds Wales and Ireland from Kingdoms to the Grand Campaign. New features include: new units, map textures, a new splash screen, music a...

File Description

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 18th April 2020 10:36pm

Gaelic Kingdoms

KINGDOMS REQUIRED!

GAELIC KINGDOMS 1.0
Thie upload finished unsually fast. May be corrupted download..should work though.

Playable Factions::
Ireland
Wales

This MOD is the complete addition of Wales and Ireland from Kingdoms to the Grand Campaign.

New Features include...
----------------------
New Map Textures
Some units renamed with Gaelic/Celtic Names
New Units
New Splash Screen
BigMap Version (Coming soon)
Kingdoms Music - Britannia Campaign Map and Main Menu plus Teutonic Battle Music
Character Names Project for Wales and Ireland

Changes to Units include..
--------------
All the Units from Kingdoms Ireland and Wales with changes and additions.
Curadhi 2H Swordsman added.
Tuagernn added.
Ceithernne changed to Spearmen.
Ulster Swordsmen renamed to Diolmanhi
Saigdeohr added
Peasants(Ireland) renamed to Fine
Bonhedwyr added to Wales
Gwent Raiders renamed to Aulue
Mathrafal Horsemen renamed to Marca
Welsh Militiamen renamed to Milwyr

Credits
-------
Spirius BigMap (You may not restribute BigMap or use it without permission from Spirius, ask him at his site)
Deus lo Vult (Map Textures)
Character names Project
Kaiten Y (Splash Screen)

Installation
------------
PLEASE READ THIS CAREFULLY

1. Extract gaelickingdoms.cfg and gaelickingdoms.bat to your MAIN MTW2 Folder.

2. Extract the Data folder to your Main MTW2 Folder.
Overwrite all files it asks.

WARNING!
This will overwrite any mods that use the Data folder that are anything to do with Ireland or Wales, That are inside the banners or model strat

3. Extract gaelickingdoms folder to your mtw2/mods folder

Now double click the gaelickingdoms.bat and play!

THE FILES USED HERE ARE ALSO USED WITH IRELAND GRAND CAMPAIGN. INSTALLING THIS FIRST THEN USING THAT AFTERWARDS WILL WORK FINE.
I take no responsibility for any damage caused to your installation.

