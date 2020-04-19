Machiavello Total War

Machiavello was an outstanding mod developed by Italian users in an Italian TW forum time ago. The Housekeeper was the man behind all, implementing various scripts and interesting features. The mod portrayed an unique although neglected atmosphere - that of mid-XV century Italy.

There is a mod on "Renaissance Italy", which sets its start in XVI century. Now, this is a painful for historiography, as for Italians the Renaissance could be enclosed in the XV century; what come after is identifed as the period of the Reform and Counterreform, in which Italy was just a mere battleground for Spain, Habsburgs and France. English historiography instead label "Renaissance" the XVI and early XVII century as they were a golden age of discoveries and economic growth for England. But I digress.



Mid-XV Century Italy is a fascinating land in which constant wars reshaped the peninsula: we see the exponential increase of mercenaries who now form entire armies and manage to conquer whole states like Francesco Sforza, the rising power of Venice, the shaking throne of Naples between the Angevin-Aragonese wars, the fall of an imposing dinasty such as the Visconti, the struggles of medium and small powers to resist conquest and invasion, the rise to power of the Medici, popular revolts that led to short-lived republics, the growing power of the Ottomans, and more, and more.



Now, to the mod. As the original one was become outdated and unsupported since The Housekeeper retired from modding, I thought it would be awesome if I saw ingame better things. Better units, a more realistic representation of the states, their power, the map and so on. So I did it with other modders, such as LucianoB and Francesco Forel, who spent an incredible amount of time for it.