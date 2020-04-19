Pro Deo et Rege 0.4

Pro Deo et Rege modification is aimed at improved historical accuracy and realism.

OVERVIEW:

PRO DEO ET REGE is aimed at improved historical accuracy and realism. At two turns per year, it hopes to provide for a slower and more challenging campaign. Forging and maintaining an empire will not be an easy task as the player will face many obstacles in his quest for medieval dominance. From noble rebellions to increased upkeep costs for standing armies to a regional area of recruitment system that limits and restricts the amount and types of troops available to a faction in newly conquered foreign province, establishing a medieval empire will be a challenge.

FEATURES:

REGIONAL AREA OF RECRUITMENT SYSTEM

Upon conquering a foreign province, a faction will find itself as strangers in a strange land. Looked upon with suspicion and faced with hostility, much work will need to be done to bring a new province into the fold. To this end, Pro Deo et Rege implements a fully-realized Regional Area of Recruitment System that limits and restricts the amount and types of troops available to a faction in a newly conquered foreign province.

ALL NEW UNITS

PRO DEO ET REGE offers a variety of new units, ranging from brand-new faction-specific units to all-new regional units for the Area of Recruitment System!

Dismounted Mailed Knights

Feudal Sergeants

Levy Swordsmen

Levy Italian Pavise Spearmen

Askaris

Varjazi Axemen

Russian Swordsmen

Caballeros Hidalgos

Bedouin Spearmen

Cuman Tribesmen

Cuman Foot Archers

Dismounted Hungarian Nobles

Polish Noble Swordsmen

Swabian Swordsmen

Dismounted Armenian Knights

Arab Guard

LAca's Byzantine Heavy Spearmen

And More!

NEW PROVINCES

PRO DEO ET REGE offers over 80 new provinces! These provinces have been chosen for their historical importance and care has been given to ensure they retain their proper historical name!

REVISED FACTION NAMES, HISTORICAL FIGURES & FAMILY TREES

PRO DEO ET REGE has revised the faction names and starting generals for improved historical accuracy. Now take control of Robert Guiscard and Bohemund and lay siege to the Byzantine-held town of Dyrrachium!

FACTIONS

Kingdom of England

Royaume de France

Heiliges Römisches Reich

Reino de Castilla

Serenissima Repubblica di Venezia

Regno di Sicilia

Repubblica di Genova [replaces Milan]

Rìoghachd na h-Alba

Kievan Rus'

Basileia ton Rhomaiôn

al-Murabitun Imarat

al-Fatimiyyun Khilafah

Selçuk Saltanat

Condado Portucalense

Kongeriget Danmark

Królestwo Polski

Magyar Királyság

REPUBBLICA DI GENOVA

This fledgling maritime republic, in alliance with Pisa, has recently ended a campaign against Saracen corsairs in Italian waters. This campaign eventually saw the Saracens driven from their settlements on the islands of Corsica and Sardinia. However, control of these prized island possessions is still very much in dispute, as Pisa hotly contests Genova's claim to these islands. It looks increasingly likely that this situation will break out in armed conflict between these two Italian city-states. Should conflict come, Genova is well prepared for it. Boasting a port second only to Venice in all of Italy, Genova has established itself as the one of the world's leading naval powers. Despite its supremacy at sea and despite boasting fine militia in the time-honored Italian tradition, Genova cannot hope to compete with the larger medieval powers on land...yet. A likely first step will be to move quickly into Corsica and Sardinia to consolidate its status as the coastal gateway to the Mediterranean...and beyond.

CHALLENGING HOLY LAND

Taking the Holy Land was the easy part! Thanks to the new Regional AoR System and increased religious unrest, holding on to it is now even harder than ever! But there’s hope! If a faction is able to survive the first few years here, the odds are a Hospitaller or Templar Order will ask to establish a Chapter House. Also, you can count on a limited number of Outremer Knights and Sergeants to help defend your possessions in the Holy land, as well.

IMPROVED ORDER KNIGHTS

Order Knights now fight under their own order banners and ride into battle on their own mounts!

Dismounted Order Knights are also available!

New Unit! Brother-Sergeants - Brother-Sergeants are the lesser infantry that fight in support of the Knights Hospitallers. They comprise squires, rich commoners, or lesser nobility that have given up all their earthly possessions in the name of the Order. Protected by mail armour and wielding maces, these soldiers serve the Hospitallers faithfully, but cannot be counted on in protracted melee.

ECONOMY

The economy in PRO DEO ET REGE has been made more challenging! Expanding and maintaining an empire will not be easy! But there's help!

COMMERCIAL CAPITALS OF THE WORLD

Not all medieval cities were equal! Due to location and resources, some cities naturally had more of an economic advantage than others. To this end, there are four levels of trade spots:

Commercial Capitals - these are the jewels of the medieval world! London, Venice, Constantinople…all cities that became major economic powerhouses. Should you be fortunate enough to hold one, expect greatly increased trade and wealth! Should you not, well then…get campaigning!

Trade Centers - these cities serve as the trade centers of a particular region and offer increased trade bonuses as well.

Trade Hubs - these cities serve as waypoints and stops on the main trade routes of the time and receive a slight increase in trade.

Minor Cities - a city that can be developed economically if the effort is put in, but one that does not boast the advantages that others naturally possess.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

New Danish shields and textures thanks to joedreck and Salty!

WhiteWolf's Byzantine Armour Progression textures

New Hungarian shields and textures thanks to the Magyar Mod Team

New Genovese textures

All-new banners for most factions thanks to joedreck!

New shields for the Italian factions thanks to Salty

Bloods, Broads and Bastards thanks to dearmad and Pnutmaster

Character Name Project thanks to deRougemont and finneys13

And much much more!

NEW FOR PDER v0.4:

*NEW TEXTURES AND SHIELDS FOR DENMARK thanks to joedreck and Salty of Kings Banner Project fame and the upcoming Art of War!

*NEW GENOESE TEXTURES

*NEW TEXTURES AND SHIELDS for HUNGARY thanks to Csatádi, Hunor, Matko and the rest of the Magyar Mod Team!

*BILLYDILLY'S HERALDRY MOD with revised descriptions by Pope_Fred_I.

*ALL NEW UNITS

-- LAca's BYZANTINE HEAVY SPEARMEN

--EARLY ERA NORMAN KNIGHTS

--ITALIAN PAVISE SPEARMEN

--LEVY SWORDSMEN MILITIA

--DISMOUNTED HUNGARIAN NOBLES

--NEW HUNGARIAN NOBLE MODEL

--REVISED POLISH NOBLES MODEL

--NEW POLISH NOBLE SWORDSMEN

--CABALLEROS HIDALGOS

*ALL NEW FEUDAL ESTATE BUILDING LINE

--KNIGHT'S FIEF - allows for the recruitment of Mailed Knights and their retainers

--BARON'S MANOR - allows for the recruitment of Feudal Knights and their retainers

--ROYAL ESTATE - allows for the recruitment of Chivalric Knights and their retainers

*BUG-FIXING

*BALANCING

*AND MORE!!

CREDITS:

*LUSTED AND PALAMEDES- unit balancing and battle mechanics

*TORNNIGHT - events and era-system

*DEARMAD AND PNUTMASTER - Bloods, Broads and Bastards

*DISGRUNTLED GOAT - Byzantine textures

*WHITEWOLF - Byzantine textures

*BURREK - textures

*JOEDRECK - Kings Banners

*SALTY - Italian shields and Danish textures

*THE MAGYAR MOD TEAM - Hungarian textures

*SICILIANVESPERS - Genoese banners

*DEROUGEMONT AND FINNEYS13 - Character Names Project

*RALENDIL - Orders Mod

*ZHUMIN1978 - Dismounted Orders Mod

*SELENIUS4TSD - Highways Mod

*ZAPPPA - work on character aging

*EVERYONE AT TWC WHO HAS TAKEN THE TIME TO HELP ME OUT

*EVERYONE IN THIS FORUM WHO HAS GIVEN FEEDBACK/SUGGESTIONS

*TANMOS [GFX DESIGNER] - PDER Logo

*POPE_FRED_I[HISTORICAL RESEARCH] - revised Royal Titles