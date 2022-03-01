1,117 ONLINE

Beyond Total War

A mod for Mtw1 Gold, ver 2.01. It has several changes related to AI performance on the campaign map, unit costs, fixed some unit parameters...

Download

  • 2 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Medieval: Total War
  • 72.65MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

A mod for Mtw1 Gold, ver 2.01. It has several changes related to AI performance on the campaign map, unit costs, fixed some unit parameters and a lot of new units.

To install, unzip the file anywhere you like, grab all the stuff inside and paste it into your main MTW1 Gold folder.

Features:

- Many new units.
- Improved campaign AI related to economy and unit training (
- Fixed many units parameters
- Changed unit balance in general

Enjoy and report if you like.

Read More

Download '210740-180391-MTWB.zip' (72.65MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 1st March 2022 11:15am

View Previous Versions
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

randy_cat


57 XP

Registered 2nd October 2021

2 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File