Beyond Total War

A mod for Mtw1 Gold, ver 2.01. It has several changes related to AI performance on the campaign map, unit costs, fixed some unit parameters and a lot of new units.
To install, unzip the file anywhere you like, grab all the stuff inside and paste it into your main MTW1 Gold folder.
Features:
- Many new units.
- Improved campaign AI related to economy and unit training (
- Fixed many units parameters
- Changed unit balance in general
Enjoy and report if you like.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 1st March 2022 11:15am
