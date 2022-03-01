Beyond Total War

A mod for Mtw1 Gold, ver 2.01. It has several changes related to AI performance on the campaign map, unit costs, fixed some unit parameters and a lot of new units.



To install, unzip the file anywhere you like, grab all the stuff inside and paste it into your main MTW1 Gold folder.



Features:



- Many new units.

- Improved campaign AI related to economy and unit training (

- Fixed many units parameters

- Changed unit balance in general



Enjoy and report if you like.