Onward Total War

A mod for Mtw1 Gold, ver 2.01. It has several changes related to AI performance on the campaign map, unit costs, fixed some unit parameters and a bunch of new units. Some unit's sprites are a bit messed up, and some help would be much appreciated.



To install, unzip the file anywhere you like, grab all the stuff inside and paste it into your main MTW1 Gold folder.



Features:



- Edited unit costs and upkeep according to their fighting abilities ( which means, stronger units are more expensive, weak units are cheaper )

- Improved campaign AI related to economy and unit training ( the AI didn't perform very well in vanilla game, raising a lot of paesants and militiamen, now it will raise better armies and build a more solid economy )

- Fixed some units parameters

- A bunch of new units added



Enjoy and report if you like. Some help in fixing the messed up units' sprites would be appreciated.



