【1.15X~1.16.X | 64X】SIMPLE 3D Basis_1.16X

Resource pack previewThis is a resource pack that can greatly beautify your gameThere are a lot of 3D models inside, and there are many well...

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 17 hours ago
  • Minecraft
  • 33.22MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Resource pack preview

083446mmpmzpkxa73bv3hk.jpg

083447x1gggvkg2dp7h7zd.jpg

083614rkux7zrrbfbl8ba7.png


This is a resource pack that can greatly beautify your game

There are a lot of 3D models inside, and there are many well-designed small details

Come and download it!


1. Without the permission of the author, it is not allowed to copy, reprint, or extract the content of the original post or use the content

2. Do not imply that this material pack is your work or your original, let alone republish the material pack as your work

3. You can use this material pack on your server client with the original author’s knowledge and mark the original author’s name

4. The right to interpret this post belongs to (UID: 2613757) Ran Xue Tingfeng, and the right to interpret the work belongs to the original author, Ran Xue Tingfeng

Download '183576-173651-Simple 3D.zip' (33.22MB)

About This Version (1.15X~1.16.X)

Version: 1.15X~1.16.X

Released: 21st July 2020 3:15am

Screenshots
格林 托尼


55 XP

Registered 5th May 2020

3 Files Uploaded

