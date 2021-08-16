2,108 ONLINE

[Adventure|1.16.5|中文] Six Paths of Reincarnation

A map that combines and Work that took 9 days (actually I wanted to do it a long time ago, but the computer is broken)...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Minecraft
  • 20.88MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

A map that combines [Parkour] and [Decryption]

Work that took 9 days (actually I wanted to do it a long time ago, but the computer is broken)

A total of six levels: [Forest Adventure][Puppet のHelp][Soar into the sky][Mobile Space][MasterのQuest][Charge]

Corresponding categories: [Water Cube][Parkour&Decryption][Elytra Flying][Maze&Parkour][Decryption][Parkour]

And I am sorry, this is a Chinese map/No English translation!
———————————
如果你認識漢字，請看：
你好，這裡是作者！
感謝閱讀本貼，請看下去！
本地图使用[简体中文]制作，请谅解！
————————————

Read More

Download '189277-173651-六道轮回.zip' (20.88MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 16th August 2021 4:05pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

格林 托尼


59 XP

Registered 5th May 2020

4 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File