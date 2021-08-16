[Adventure|1.16.5|中文] Six Paths of Reincarnation

A map that combines [Parkour] and [Decryption]
Work that took 9 days (actually I wanted to do it a long time ago, but the computer is broken)
A total of six levels: [Forest Adventure][Puppet のHelp][Soar into the sky][Mobile Space][MasterのQuest][Charge]
Corresponding categories: [Water Cube][Parkour&Decryption][Elytra Flying][Maze&Parkour][Decryption][Parkour]
And I am sorry, this is a Chinese map/No English translation!
———————————
如果你認識漢字，請看：
你好，這裡是作者！
感謝閱讀本貼，請看下去！
本地图使用[简体中文]制作，请谅解！
————————————
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 16th August 2021 4:05pm
