[Adventure|1.16.5|中文] Six Paths of Reincarnation

A map that combines [Parkour] and [Decryption]



Work that took 9 days (actually I wanted to do it a long time ago, but the computer is broken)



A total of six levels: [Forest Adventure][Puppet のHelp][Soar into the sky][Mobile Space][MasterのQuest][Charge]



Corresponding categories: [Water Cube][Parkour&Decryption][Elytra Flying][Maze&Parkour][Decryption][Parkour]



And I am sorry, this is a Chinese map/No English translation!

———————————

如果你認識漢字，請看：

你好，這裡是作者！

感謝閱讀本貼，請看下去！

本地图使用[简体中文]制作，请谅解！

————————————