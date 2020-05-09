3,399 ONLINE

Hardcourse map

It's the map for Hardcourse season 1, from swayl.Its a parkour map with a lot of things, such as slime block parkour, elytra parkour, et...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 14 hours ago
  • Minecraft
  • 117.59MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

It's the map for Hardcourse season 1, from swayl.


Its a parkour map with a lot of things, such as slime block parkour, elytra parkour, etc

Read More

Download '182818-173719-ul_pk2.zip' (117.59MB)

About This Version (1.15)

Version: 1.15

Released: 9th May 2020 10:38am

View Previous Versions
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Shlba


52 XP

Registered 9th May 2020

1 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File