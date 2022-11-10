1,778 ONLINE

Mysteries of Shaola: The Cave

Demo of Mysteries of Shaola: The Cave, a role-playing game that brings mystery elements to the fantasy genre. The file is portable and can r...

The 211867-184243-MOSTheCaveDemo.zip file you have requested: Mysteries of Shaola: The Cave / Demo / Mysteries of Shaola: The Cave - 530.33MB

File Description

Demo of Mysteries of Shaola: The Cave, a role-playing game that brings mystery elements to the fantasy genre. The file is portable and can run from a cloud folder, external drive, or local folder without installing into PC. It is DRM-free, no registration, activation or online connection required to play.

About This Version (1.1)

Version: 1.1

Released: 10th November 2022 6:13pm

Screenshots
Readme 
Mysteries of Shaola: The Cave

Smiling Dragon RPG Studios

www.shaolarpg.com

[email protected]




The game is portable and can run from a cloud folder, external drive, or local folder without installing into PC.
It is DRM-free, no registration, activation or online connection required to play.
Extract “shaolatcfullgame.zip” using an unzip program (WinZip, WinRAR…). Run “Game.exe” to launch the game.
Copy (Ctrl + C or Right-click + Copy) the save files from the Demo game folder and paste (Ctrl + V or Right-click + Paste) them to the Full game folder to continue from where you left off.


Controls
Keyboard (Default and recommended):
Space/Enter = Action/Decision
Esc/X = Menu/Cancel
Arrow keys = Movement
Holding Shift + Movement = Dash
Holding “S” = Speed up text messages
F1 = Game Properties, keyboard and gamepad controls configuration
Alt+Enter = Toggle fullscreen

Mouse:
Left button = Movement/Action/Decision
Right button = Menu/Cancel

Click the “Action” button (Space or Left Mouse button) to transfer from one place to another.

Gamepad:
Click F1 on the keyboard for gamepad controls configuration.
 
Shaola - XBox Controller Mapping 1


SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
Minimum:
o	OS: Windows XP (32-bit/64-bit)
o	Processor: 1 GHz or faster
o	Memory: 128 MB RAM
o	Storage: 494 MB available space
o	Additional Notes: The playable build can run on most Windows OS, but might lag on older ones (Windows 98, Windows 95...).
 Recommended:
o	OS: Windows 10 (32-bit/64-bit)
o	Processor: 2 GHz
o	Memory: 256 MB RAM
o	Storage: 500 MB available space



Credits and special thanks to (names are in alphabetical order):


Lead Designer

Eric Truong


Writer

Eric Truong


Testers

Darren Lee
Eric Truong
Greg Abebe
Justin Kashiwagi
Lewis Truong
Tony Martinez


Engine, Sound and Music Management

Eric Truong


Engine Assistance

Darren Lee
Derek Rodriguez
Katie Schmidt
Lewis Truong


Graphics

Avery (Member+)
Creative Ed
Ksi
Ksjp
Nicnubill
Park Ju Wan (The-Dreaming-Boy-88)
Pioneer Valley Games
The Dream Circle - Andy Chen/Degica
Timmah
Vexed Enigma


Coding

Battle:

Matt Beer (Galv)


Logo:

Holy87


Special visual effects:

Moghunter


Additional gameplay:

Cuong Nguyen (Yami)
DoctorTodd
Eric Truong
Fomar0153
Hime
Justin Kashiwagi
Kread-EX
Matt Beer (Galv)
Moghunter
Neon Black
Niclas Thörnqvist (Xail)
Shaz/Amaranth Games
Vlue
Victor Sant
Yanfly


Music/Sound

“Desert Battle, Bloodlust, Insidia, My Friend, Wintry Town, High Fantasy, Mother, Megaboss” Aaron Krogh

"Drums of War, Serenity" Alexander Hoff

"Achievement, Around The Globe, Battle of the Creek, VeturFrosti, The Great Battle, The Parting Glass, Medieval Celtic, Neverland, Shelter Song" Alexander Nakarada (serpentsoundstudios.com)

"Cinematic Inspiring, Epic Presentation" Ashamaluev Music (ashamaluevmusic.com)

“Fireside Tales” Darren Curtis

"Desert Journey, Ruins of Dendezar, Serpent Pass" Emily (rollforfantasy.com)

"Woodland" Ean Grimm (tubersongs.com)

“Forward Assault, Tower Defense” Eric Matyas (soundimage.org)

"Preparing the Epic War (filmmusic.io/song/6351-preparing-the-epic-war), Time is Running (filmmusic.io/song/6203-time-is-running)" ES Sabadel (filmmusic.io/standard-license)

"Forest Ambience BGS", "The Horror Returns" Jonathan Stewart (jstewartmusic.com)

“Folk Round, Zombie Chase” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) (Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)

“Theme03, Positive01 (RPG Maker XP RTP audio remix)” Levi Stepp

"What the Moon Brings" Mark McKeich

“The Investigation” Degica - Murray Atkinson

"Big Reverb Warhorn" newagesoup (CC BY 3.0 License creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)

"The Gate Keepers" Shane Ivers (silvermansound.com)

“Rhododendron Garden, Cherry Hill” Sorayuki (sorayuki.s503.xrea.com)

"Let the Embers Burn, Quests End" Vindsvept

“Remotest Library, Undersea-palace-water” YouFulca (wingless-seraph.net)

Smiling Dragon RPG Studios


52 XP

The focus of Smiling Dragon RPG Studios is to deliver fun, story-driven role-playing games (RPGs). We believe that RPG-making is a work of art in which the story and gameplay must complement each o...

Registered 10th November 2022

3 Files Uploaded

